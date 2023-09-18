Trial Lawyer Jesse Pierce Earns Repeat Recognition From Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation boutique Pierce & O'Neill,

LLP, is pleased to announce that name partner Jesse Pierce

has earned repeat recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, a highly respected legal guide that recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

The 2023 edition honors Mr. Pierce for excellence in business litigation for the 21st consecutive year. Board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Pierce handles a wide variety of complex litigation matters, including oil and gas disputes, product liability, securities and corporate matters, copyright and class-action litigation.

"Honors based on peer evaluations are always special," said Mr. Pierce. "It's a true testament to the success of our entire team. We are very thankful for the acknowledgment and to our clients who helped make this recognition possible."

Known for his fierce advocacy on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants, trial veteran Mr. Pierce has garnered a national reputation for courtroom success.

He was honored in the 2023 edition of Chambers for his work in commercial litigation and received Band 1 rankings – Chambers' highest honor – for oil and gas expertise. The Best Lawyers in America recognized him for natural resources, oil and gas law and commercial litigation. Pierce & O'Neill also earned firm recognition in the Chambers Regional Spotlight

for its dispute resolution practice.

Texas Super Lawyers is compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly. Selection is determined through the publication's patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research.



