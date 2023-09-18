Muhammad Sani Dattijo's Disruption Provides Roadmap For Reforming Governance In Nigeria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Muhammad Sani Dattijo offers a comprehensive blueprint for reforming governance to uplift Nigeria's poorest citizens in his groundbreaking new book Dattijo rekindles hope for progress in uplifting Nigeria's most vulnerable citizens, His blueprint demonstrates how good governance and people-centered development can be attained through reform.” - Business Day NigeriaFCT, ABUJA, NIGERIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Distinguished development economist and public policy expert Muhammad Sani Dattijo offers a comprehensive blueprint for reforming governance to uplift Nigeria's poorest citizens in his groundbreaking new book, "Disruption: Rethinking Governance to Work for the Poor" (Almara Publishers, June 2023).
With rare insight from his previrole as economic adviser to the Nigerian governors' forum, commissioner of budget and planning in Kaduna, and chief of staff to the Kaduna state governor, Dattijo outlines the evidence-based policies and strategies implemented during his tenure to strengthen institutions, optimize budgeting, develop infrastructure, and more.
"Dattijo rekindles hope for progress in uplifting Nigeria's most vulnerable citizens," writes a reviewer in Business Day Nigeria. "His blueprint demonstrates how good governance and people-centered development can be attained through reform."
Renowned Economist Amina Salihu describes the book as "a must-read for policymakers, donors, and development partners interested in bottom-up development that truly empowers marginalized communities."
Experienced development professional Dr. Joe Abah showed appreciation for Dattijo's "very thoughtful book" that offers crucial governance insights.
Dr. Alero Ayida of the University of Ibadan calls it "a practical playbook for reformers seeking to disrupt the staquo and implement policies that tangibly improve lives." She commends Dattijo for outlining "realistic, evidence-based strategies that could chart a new course for equitable growth."
Dattijo's expertise has now been recognized on the national stage through his recent nomination by the President as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria . This appointment demonstrates his vast experience crafting economic policies.
From strengthening data gathering to optimizing budgets and localizing development goals, "Disruption" provides a comprehensive roadmap for leaders working to uplift their poorest citizens. As Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeks to lift millions from hardship, Dattijo's first-hand policy insights could not be more relevant.
