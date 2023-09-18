(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rebel Weddings Logo
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ --“Rebel Weddings”® is now a registered trademark of Rebel Weddings LLC
Daniel Vallance cleared a hurdle to protect their intellectual property by registering their trademark with the United State Patent and Trademark Office on Sep 04, 2023. Daniel Vallance now has rights to protect the use of the Name in Class 035 - Advertising and Business Management and Office Functions to cover "Wedding planning and coordination services, namely, arranging of wedding ceremonies, receptions and social events following thereof".
Rebel Weddings is a revolutionary concept in the world of matrimonial celebrations, providing couples with the ultimate freedom and flexibility to craft their dream wedding. Unlike traditional wedding planning services that come with a rigid set of packages and options, Rebel Weddings empowers couples to break free from the cookie-cutter approach. Couples start their experience by choosing a Rebel Weddings Las Vegas Wedding Chapel or one of there alternative Las Vegas Wedding Venues
We have a unique approach to wedding planning and wanted to protect our brand.
Daniel Vallance utilized Trademark Engine ( ) to assist with its filing.“We are thrilled we could help Daniel Vallance with their trademark application and we look forward to providing them our full suite of automated assistance throughout the life of their trademark,” Trademark Engine Brand Driver Andie Trochesset said.
To learn more about Daniel Vallance's trademark application, visit USPTO and look up serial number 98164341.
To learn more about Daniel Vallance, visit .
To learn more about Trademark Engine, visit
Daniel Vallance
Rebel Weddings
+1 702-703-7307
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.