Creating The Workforce Of The Future With Human-Centered Ai-Enabled Talent Strategy

RENO, NEVADA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In July of 2022, Synthology LLC was formed as a B-Corp Certified Women-Owned Business (stapending) by Founders Cristine Lipscomb and Jessica Kane to bring a values-aligned approach to talent strategy that is human-centered and tech-enabled.

Our Mission is to catalyze workforce potential to surpass expectations through the power of human-centric strategy and consulting enabled by the latest technology and software services leveraging AI, ML and beyond.

Together, with our clients across North America, we make work matter.

With depth of background in large enterprise talent management, strategy, development, learning and leadership the growing Synthology team supports Fortune 500 organizations as they solve talent challenges of today and tomorrow .

“As Founder and CEO of Synthology, I wake up every day with a commitment to clients and colleagues to build workplaces where we can realize audaciambitions. I am passionate about the power of people and organizational potential.” - Cristine Lipscomb, Co-Founder and CEO

“The digital world is rapidly transforming not just what we do, but how we work and engage with one another. I am passionate about future-proofing the workforce, helping clients accelerate their digital skills and not just solving their biggest talent challenges today, but truly unlocking the potential of their people to win and grow in the market tomorrow.” - Jessica Kane, Co-Founder and

For more on the launch of the proprietary AI enabled talent strategy software Synthology WorkspaceTM follow Synthology on LinkedIn at

About Synthology

Founded in 2022 Synthology is a human-centered and tech-enabled talent strategy consulting firm. We help our clients unlock the human potential within their workforce by providing solutions across the talent spectrum – from Recruiting and Onboarding, Performance and Succession Management, Workforce Planning & Analytics, Learning and Leadership Development.

Pending B-Corp staand Certified Women-Owned Business.

For more information visit synthology

