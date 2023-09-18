Ameriserv Trust & Financial Services Company Announces Staff Promotions

David Finui has been promoted to president and CEO. In his new position, he is responsible for directing all aspects of the company's trust and wealth management business. Mr. Finui, whose banking and financial services experience spans more than 40 years, joined AmeriServ in 2016. He mostly recently held the title of executive vice president, director of wealth capital management. He also serves as a member of the senior leadership team. He holds an MBA from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has attended variindustry-leading trust schools as part of his ongoing education. He is a board member for the Friends of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Justin Maser has been promoted to vice president, director of specialty real estate. He will oversee all aspects of the Employee Real Estate Construction Trust (ERECT) Funds which provides secured loans and equity investments for the development of commercial real estate while creating union job opportunities. Mr. Maser is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and has spent the last 14 years in the company's specialty real estate department, most recently as vice president, portfolio manager. He is a board member for The Learning Lamp, a non-profit in Johnstown, PA that provides tutoring, preschool and child care for families and after school and alt ed programs and staffing solutions for schools.

"I am confident that Dave and Justin will excel in their new roles within our trust and wealth management area. Both are seasoned professionals who know our business well and are committed to providing our customers with exceptional customer service and best in class banking and investment solutions," Jeff

Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial, Inc., said.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company. The company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking, commercial and consumer lending, and wealth management services in southwestern Pennsylvania and the Hagerstown region of Maryland. As of June 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $1.346 billion. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol ASRV.

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.