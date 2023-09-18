Dna Data Storage Market To Hit Us$ 35.8 Billion, At A 69.8% Cagr By 2033 | Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DNA Data Storage Market revenue was estimated at US$ 105 m illion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 69.8 % from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, DNA Data Storage revenue is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.8 b illion . DNA Data Storage revenue through the biotechnology industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6 9 .1 % from 2023 to 2033.

Rise in the adoption of IoT around the world and rapid developments in DNA Data Storage Market to expand the DNA Data Storage market One of the most significant components of the DNA data storage market is the expanding volume of digital data. The capacity and scalability of traditional data storage solutions are constrained, making it hard to manage ever-growing data quantities. Due to its high data density and small size, DNA data storage is a possible alternative. DNA is an appealing alternative to conventional storage technologies, which are struggling to keep up with the exponential development of digital data since it can store enormamounts of data in a little amount of physical space. DNA has exceptional data durability characteristics. Under the right circumstances, DNA molecules can remain stable for thousands of years, enabling the long-term retention of information. For applications like historical records, scientific research, and cultural heritage that need archiving and maintaining data for protracted durations, this endurance element is essential. The Inteof Things (IoT) is producing ever-increasing volumes of sensor data, and DNA data storage holds promise as a novel and efficient way to handle it. Standard storage methods struggle with scaling problems in IoT applications. DNA data storage can enable compactness, high-density storage, and long-term data preservation.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 35.8 billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 76% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

The key players in the market include :-



Twist Bioscience Corporation,

Catalog Technologies,

Molecular Assemblies Inc.,

DNA Script,

Genomic Storage Solutions,

Evonetix,

Storing Digitally,

Zymo Research Corporation,

Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The market players are investing heavily in expanding their presence in varisegments around the world. The companies are also focusing on collaborations to augment their market positions.

A few of the recent developments in the DNA Data Storage Market are:

In November 2020 - Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and Western Digital entered into an alliance with Microsoft to enhance the area of DNA data storage. These companies will be collaborating with other organizations to develop a roadmap for assisting the industry in achieving interoperability between solutions and laying the groundwork for a cost-effective commercial archival storage ecosystem to support the growth of digital data.



Segmentation of the DNA Data Storage Market Report



By Technology:



Sequencing by Synthesis



Ion Semiconductor Sequencing



Chain Termination Sequencing



Sequencing by Ligation

Nanopore Sequencing

By Deployment:



Cloud

On-Premise

By End Use:



Pharmaceutical



Hospitals and Clinics



Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the DNA Data Storage market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals segments of the DNA Data Storage Market segmented In terms of Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, and Nanopore Sequencing) In terms of Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), In Terms Of End Use (Pharmaceutical, Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Government Research Institutes, and Biotechnology), and In terms of Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) from 2023 to 2033.

