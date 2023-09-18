Formaspace Introduces Rgx Adaptive Lab Casework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RGX modular casework by Formaspace transforms laboratories with adaptability, fast installation, and lead times as short as 8 weeks The RGX line is our newest product line and it's truly modular case goods. It's designed to be completely flexible for people doing startup labs.” - Brett Gray, Project Manager & Industrial Design Team LeadAUSTIN, TX, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Formaspace has launched RGX modular casework , a new type of casework that will transform the life sciences workspace design. The RGX Modular Casework redefines the standards for laboratories with its adaptability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
Breaking away from the traditional casework models, RGX offers a fresh perspective on lab space furnishing and design. This modular casework can integrate with traditional millwork, allowing clients to add RGX into an existing workspace easily. Its modular components bolt together, cutting down installation times from days to mere hours. RGX units are designed to accommodate plumbing and sinks in virtually any configuration, offering flexibility and convenience.
“ The RGX line is our newest product line and it's truly modular case goods. It's designed to be completely flexible for people doing startup labs. It's a lower cost point, same product quality, with much more flexibility to move the product around the lab vertraditional casework.“ - Brett Gray, Project Manager & Industrial Design Team Lead.
RGX lead times are as fast as 8 weeks, and depreciation is 7 years ver39 years. For more information about RGX Modular Casework, please visit or follow Formaspace on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Formaspace : Since 1981, Formaspace has been handcrafting furniture for spaces that require a unique solution. They saw a need for spaces to have furniture that was as dynamic and flexible as the people in and around them. Formaspace is comprised of artisans, engineers, and innovators. Formaspace's practice is rooted in the traditions of industrial design. As industry pioneers, they are passionate about bringing innovative and quality products that enhance the everyday experience.
Corey Hutchins
Formaspace
+1 8002511505
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.