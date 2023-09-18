Idc + Cio Recognize Business Technology Innovation With 2023 Cio Awards Canada



CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada

CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada celebrates Canadian organizations and their pioneering projects that are actively shaping the future of digital innovation. Distinguished executives and leaders spanning diverse industries will convene, sharing their knowledge and best practices to enrich the collective understanding of all participants and advance the field of digital innovation.



"We're excited to celebrate and showcase these achievements and the people behind them during the event, co-produced by IDC and Foundry's CIO, which honors Canadian IT organizations for projects driving digital business growth through technology innovation. Many projects are related to customer relationship management, data transformation, workforce management and data governance,” said Lars Goransson, Managing Director, Canada, IDC.



2023 CIO Awards Canada Winners:

. Aviso Wealth

. Canadian Tire Corporation

. City of Vaughan

. Colliers

. Container Solutions

. Equitable Bank

. GS1 Canada

. Germain Hôtels

. IMCO

. Kinaxis

. McCain Foods Limited

. Opla Energy Ltd.

. Planview Utility Services

. QDoc Inc.

. SAIT

. Surex

. TELUS

. Toronto Region Board of Trade

. TransForm Shared Service Organization

. United Way Greater Toronto



Please visit CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada to learn more about attending or sponsoring the program. Join the conversation and stay connected on social media using the hashtag #CDNdigitalinnovation.



About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit . Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights. To learn more about IDC Canada, please visit or followon Twitter at @idccanada and LinkedIn .



About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.) Company information is available at Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents , LinkedIn , and Facebook



About the CIO Awards Canada

The CIO Awards for Canada celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence and a source of pride for all winning organizations.

Coverage of the CIO Awards Canada award-winning projects will be available online at CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada .



About Foundry, an IDG Inc. company

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit .