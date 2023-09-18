Contents Of L.A. Nightclub Up For Auction On Businessliquidations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
10DTLA Downtown Night Club
The BusinessLiquidationsLogo
Downtown Los Angeles Nightclub Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction Taking Place Now Through 9/18/23. This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” - Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.comLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 10DTLA , a fully remodeled multi-functional bar and event space located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. It was known as a spot for local patrons, nearby office workers, and other destination seekers venturing out in Downtown LA's vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene to enjoy a variety of events, including live bands, nightlife events, cabaret, and everything in between.
The downtown nightclub is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the nightclub by hosting an online auction to sell off the contents of the facility. The company is liquidating everything onsite including DJ equipment, bar equipment, furniture, décor, and other supplies.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.“Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the BusinessLiquidationswebsite. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Wednesday 9/20/23.
Bidding is taking place now through Monday September 18th at 1 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 9/18/23 from 10am to 12pm. 10DTLA is located at 330 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Tuesday 9/19/23 and Wednesday 9/20/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Business Liquidations Website.
