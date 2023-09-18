Aroma360 Revolutionizes Scenting Market With Debut Of Patented Aroma360 Wireless Protm

Founder and CEO of Aroma360 Debuts Wireless ProTM (Patent Pending) in Miami.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow radiating grace with the Aroma360 Wireless ProTM (Patent Pending) diffuser. Her go-to scent? The refreshing 'Green' from the newly launched Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection...also available in diffuser oils!

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Benzion Aboud , Aroma360 has scaled into a $250 million-dollar business with over 2 million current customers, capturing the hearts of celebrities like Dwane Wade , Dr. Dre , Nick Jonas , Winnie Harlow , Sean "P. Diddy" Combs , Rick Ross , Brooks Nader , Daymond John , Cynthia Bailey , Kyle Richards , and LHochstein , among others.

Aroma360

has been at the forefront of the scent marketing industry, firmly establishing itself as a leader in the market with a selection of innovative scenting devices for commercial or home spaces. Now, with the introduction of the Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection , the brand is poised to extend its success into the realm of personal luxury fragrances.

With a client roster that includes prestiginames like Ferrari , Cipriani , W South Beach , Borgata Hotel and Casino , Atlantis Paradise Island , Ritz-Carlton , and more, Aroma360 has a proven track record of designing custom scents that bring a brand's unique image to life.

The Aroma360 Wireless ProTM is a game-changer in the scenting industry, offering key features that set it apart:



Silent Scenting : This device operates silently, creating a tranquil scented environment without any noisy distractions.

Portability : Free from cords and outlets, the Wireless ProTM, effortlessly infuses luxury scents wherever you go. Whether on a trip, moving between rooms, or exploring the great outdoors, it transforms any space with scent.

Safety : Equipped with state-of-the-art heatless and waterless atomizer technology, it's safe for pets and children, leaving no residue behind. Scents Up To 20% More : Cutting-edge technology ensures up to 20% more scent coverage with your chosen fragrance.

Dedicated to luxury scenting, Aroma360 has secured a patent for the Wireless ProTM , ensuring that its innovative features remain unmatched in the market. This patent represents Aroma360 's commitment to research, development, and elevating the customer experience. With its patent-pending status, it stands as a testament to Aroma360 's dedication to providing unique and high-quality scenting solutions.

Aroma360

is widely known for featuring different luxury scenting devices that match the square footage of the client's home or business – offering standalone scenting and HVAC installation. The ultimate Aroma360 experience delivers pure luxury fragrance via innovative cold-air diffusion technology that is child and pet safe, and cruelty-free. All Aroma360 scents adhere to the highest safety standards in the industry, producing Paraben-free, vegan, phthalate-free, petroleum-free, and carcinogen-free scents as defined by the National Toxicology Department (NTP), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA).

Most recently, Aroma360 celebrated the highly anticipated launch of the Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection , joining newly announced brand ambassador, supermodel and entrepreneur Winnie Harlow . The exclusive event marked the introduction of the five opulent, genderless fragrances. Each fragrance in the new collection is named after a color – Blue, Red, Purple, Green, and Black – and exudes its own sensual and lavish personality. These exquisite personal fragrance scents are not limited to just body products; they are also available in diffuser oils, perfect for use with Aroma360 's collection of home scenting diffusers. The blend of the most exquisite ingredients creates truly unique fragrances that are ideal for the most discerning consumers, whether worn on the body or diffused throughout their living spaces.

Looking toward the future, Aroma360 envisions a path of continued growth and innovation, shaping the fragrance industry with groundbreaking advancements. With exciting announcements in the near future, the brand remains committed to pushing the boundaries of scent marketing and delivering exceptional olfactory experiences that resonate globally.

For more information about Aroma360 and its revolutionary Aroma360 Wireless ProTM , please visit .

About Aroma360

A leading force in the scent marketing industry for nearly a decade, Aroma360 's specialty lies in enhancing a company's overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through scent branding and strong, strategic marketing campaigns. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari , Cipriani , W South Beach , Borgata Hotel and Casino , Atlantis Paradise Island , Ritz-Carlton , and many more. Having designed custom scents for such a high caliber clientele, Aroma360 understands how to bring to life a brand's unique image through scent. Aroma360 scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 22 countries, and have designed over 90 signature scents customized to fulfill each brands unique image and goals including: Lexus® , Marriott's® , Four Seasons® , and Ferrari® . For additional information, visit:

