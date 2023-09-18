Gcsu's Excellence Noted As Top 10 Public University In South By U.S. News & World Report

Associate Professor of Art Abraham Abebe consults with a student at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College ranks sixth for Top Public Schools-Regional Universities in the South . In the category of Undergraduate Teaching Programs, Georgia College ranks third in overall teaching excellence when compared to other public regional universities in the South. In addition, Georgia College is fourth in the Most Innovative category among public regional universities in the South.

"I am thrilled that Georgia College & State University continues to be recognized as a top-tier public university," said President Cathy Cox . "This ranking shows the world what we already know to be true-the personal, transformational experiences that Georgia College embeds in a contemporary liberal arts education ultimately prepares our students best for successful careers."

"Being sixth in the South-and the only state university in Georgia to make the top 10 as a best public Southern school-reflects the different kind of experience we offer our students," Cox said. "This recognition also exemplifies the success of our dedicated faculty, high-achieving students and innovative offerings."

The category for best Undergraduate Teaching Programs for public regional universities in the South focuses on schools that "have faculty with an unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching," according to the U.S. News & World Report website , and "whose faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner."

In the Overall Ranking for Regional Universities category-comparing private and public schools in the South-Georgia College jumped six positions to 16th, a considerable increase from 22nd in the 2023 ranking and 31st in 2018.

Georgia College's Nursing

program is tied for the number one spot among public universities in the state of Georgia, and the university's undergraduate business , computer science

and psychology

programs were also recognized. Georgia College was in the Best Value category as well.

For its Best Colleges methodology, U.S. News & World Report uses a wide variety of data with graduation and retention rates the most heavily weighted factors.

