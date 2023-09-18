Monday, 18 September 2023 08:57 GMT

Vistin Pharma Asa: Mandatory Notification Of Trade


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure has on 18 September 2023 purchased 100,000 shares in Vistin Pharma at NOK 23,50 per share.

After the transaction Saga Pure has a holding of 100,000 shares, corresponding to 0.23 % ownership. Saga Pure is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.



