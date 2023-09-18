Vistin Pharma Asa: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

After the transaction Saga Pure has a holding of 100,000 shares, corresponding to 0.23 % ownership. Saga Pure is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.