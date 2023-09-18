Inside Information: Hans Sohlström Appointed New President And Ceo Of Stora Enso

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has appointed Hans Sohlström (58), M.Sc. (tech.) and M.Sc. (econ.), as the new President and CEO of Stora Enso as of today. Hans Sohlström is currently a member of Stora Enso's Board of Directors from which position he is stepping down today. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will now have eight members.

Hans Sohlström has over 30 years of experience in business leadership, including over 10 years as CEO predominantly in the forest and renewable materials industries. Most recently he led Ahlstrom Corporation, Ahlström Capital and Rettig Group. Prior to that, for over 20 years, he held several leadership positions at UPM-Kymmene Corporation, such as Mill Director, Business Unit Vice President and was a member of the Group Executive Team responsible for Marketing, New Businesses and Biofuels, and Corporate Relations and Development.

"Hans Sohlström has shown strong business acumen and leadership skills in his previpositions. He has extensive experience in the forest industry and has gained strong insight into Stora Enso after serving more than two years on its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is confident that Hans Sohlström is the right person to lead Stora Enso through the current challenging market environment towards achieving the long-term financial goals," says Kari Jordan, Chair of the Board of Directors of Stora Enso.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence in me. Stora Enso is a company whose purpose, values and heritage I strongly support and believe in. It has strong foundations and many growth opportunities. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues in leading our profit turn-around, increasing shareholder value and delivering on our commitment as the renewable materials company," says Hans Sohlström, new President and CEO.

Annica Bresky leaves her position as the President and CEO to pursue new challenges outside of Stora Enso.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Annica Bresky for her leadership and achievements during the past four years. Under her leadership, Stora Enso has made significant structural changes to strengthen its long-term competitiveness in line with its strategy. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours," says Chair of the Board Kari Jordan.

For further information:

Kari Jordan

Chair of the Board Directors

tel. +358 400 686 283

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

