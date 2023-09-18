Introducing Frank Lloyd Wright ® From Tea Forté

MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté introduces the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection-a unique collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, rooted in tradition and celebrating creativity. Enjoy a delicipalate of flavors, from robust classics to spiced warming blends that inspire connections to nature, beauty, and each other. The collection also features custom-designed stoneware cups and tea trays. A portion of proceeds from the Collection help support the Foundation's mission to inspire people to discover and embrace architecture for better living. In the words of Frank Lloyd Wright, "to make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life."

"The new collection is a spectacular curated collection of delicious, spiced blends in stunning presentation boxes designed to celebrate the impeccable architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright," says Katie Kameswaran, Marketing Director for Tea Forté.

The

Frank

Lloyd

Wright Collection's

blends

include:

NEW

CEYLON

GOLD

Sri

Lankan black

tea

at

its

best.

NEW

CITEARL GREY Black Earl Grey tea with a creamy finish.

NEW

OOLONG

CRÉME Dark

oolong

with

toasted

caramel

notes.

NEW

HONEY

HOJICHA Roasted green tea balanced with notes of sweet citrus.

NEW

SPICED

HERBAL

MATÉ

A

refreshing

and

earthy

herbal

tea

with

a

light citfinish.

Selections from the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection include a Gift

Set featuring a mini petite presentation box of 10 infusers with a Frank Lloyd Wright

custom-designed

stoneware

cup,

tea

trays

to

hold

your

pyramid infuser after steeping (MSRP $65); Presentation

Box

featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $38) and Petite

Presentation

Box

featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $28).

ABOUT

TEA

FORTÉ

The

ritual

of steeping

and sitting

down

to

a perfect

cup of

tea is

as much

about

finding

peace

in

the experience

as it

is about the

taste.

Impeccably

sourced

teas,

signature

pyramid

infusers

and

design-driven

accessories

bring

subtle

flavors and

simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs

in

over

35

countries

and

is

served at

the

world's

leading

hotels, restaurants,

resorts

and

retailers.

Learn more

at

TeaForte.

ABOUT THE FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT FOUNDATION

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations, and inspiring society through an understanding and experience of Frank Lloyd Wright's ideas, architecture and design. Wright's legacy, reflected in contemporary work around sustainable and affordable architecture and excellence in design, is of even greater importance today than in his own time. The Foundation is forward-looking, but rooted in the history of the Taliesin communities. Please visit FrankLloydWright for

more

information

on

tour

schedules,

cultural

and

educational experiences and events.

A

portion

of

purchase

price supports

the

Frank Lloyd

Wright

Foundation's

work

to

advance the

legacy

of

America's

greatest architect, including educational programs, scholarship, and the preservation of Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations. ®/TM/© Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Franklloydwright.org

