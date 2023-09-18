Introducing Frank Lloyd Wright ® From Tea Forté

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Awaken creativity with this distinct collection of grounding teas inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright
MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté introduces the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection-a unique collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, rooted in tradition and celebrating creativity. Enjoy a delicipalate of flavors, from robust classics to spiced warming blends that inspire connections to nature, beauty, and each other. The collection also features custom-designed stoneware cups and tea trays. A portion of proceeds from the Collection help support the Foundation's mission to inspire people to discover and embrace architecture for better living. In the words of Frank Lloyd Wright, "to make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life."
Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Collection from Tea Forte
Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Collection from Tea Forte
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation
"The new collection is a spectacular curated collection of delicious, spiced blends in stunning presentation boxes designed to celebrate the impeccable architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright," says Katie Kameswaran, Marketing Director for Tea Forté.
The
Frank
Lloyd
Wright Collection's
blends
include:
NEW
CEYLON
GOLD
Sri
Lankan black
tea
at
its
best.
NEW
CITEARL GREY Black Earl Grey tea with a creamy finish.
NEW
OOLONG
CRÉME Dark
oolong
with
toasted
caramel
notes.
NEW
HONEY
HOJICHA Roasted green tea balanced with notes of sweet citrus.
NEW
SPICED
HERBAL
MATÉ
A
refreshing
and
earthy
herbal
tea
with
a
light citfinish.
Selections from the Frank Lloyd Wright Collection include a Gift
Set featuring a mini petite presentation box of 10 infusers with a Frank Lloyd Wright
custom-designed
stoneware
cup,
tea
trays
to
hold
your
pyramid infuser after steeping (MSRP $65); Presentation
Box
featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $38) and Petite
Presentation
Box
featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $28).
Please
note
that
all
prices
are
MSRP
and
are
subject to
change;
please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing.
Shop
Tea
Forté:
|
Follow
Tea
Forté at @teaforteofficial
ABOUT
TEA
FORTÉ
The
ritual
of steeping
and sitting
down
to
a perfect
cup of
tea is
as much
about
finding
peace
in
the experience
as it
is about the
taste.
Impeccably
sourced
teas,
signature
pyramid
infusers
and
design-driven
accessories
bring
subtle
flavors and
simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs
in
over
35
countries
and
is
served at
the
world's
leading
hotels, restaurants,
resorts
and
retailers.
Learn more
at
TeaForte.
ABOUT THE FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT FOUNDATION
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations, and inspiring society through an understanding and experience of Frank Lloyd Wright's ideas, architecture and design. Wright's legacy, reflected in contemporary work around sustainable and affordable architecture and excellence in design, is of even greater importance today than in his own time. The Foundation is forward-looking, but rooted in the history of the Taliesin communities. Please visit FrankLloydWright for
more
information
on
tour
schedules,
cultural
and
educational experiences and events.
A
portion
of
purchase
price supports
the
Frank Lloyd
Wright
Foundation's
work
to
advance the
legacy
of
America's
greatest architect, including educational programs, scholarship, and the preservation of Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations. ®/TM/© Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Franklloydwright.org
Media Contact: Christie Kozak
[email protected] | T 978.502.5747
@teaforteofficial |
SOURCE Tea Forte