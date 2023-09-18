Cirro E-Commerce Rolls Out Intra-Canada E-Commerce Shipping Service To Extend Product Range

Key benefits of the Intra-Canada E-Commerce Shipping Service include:

Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce N.A., remarked, "We are thrilled to have introduced our Intra-Canada E-Commerce Shipping Service to the Canadian market, reinforcing our commitment to customer success. We firmly believe that this innovative service will empower Canadian e-commerce sellers and 3PL companies to connect with their customers faster and more efficiently than ever before."

This product expansion caters to the evolving demands of the e-commerce industry and addresses Canada's shortage of e-commerce shipping options. It also aligns seamlessly with CIRRO E-Commerce's dedication to excellence and global vision.



About CIRRO E-Commerce:

CIRRO E-Commerce is a small parcel delivery provider built to serve shippers who demand more: more service, more reliability, and more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Our dynamic IT platform and strategic partnerships with final-mile carriers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and many other markets enable CIRRO E-Commerce to provide best-in-class delivery services to U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

With CIRRO E-Commerce, all shipments are fully tracked, and all international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) to ensure that consumers always receive the best possible experience.