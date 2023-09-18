Monday, 18 September 2023 08:31 GMT

Compagnie De L'odet : Communiqué De Mise À Disposition Du Rapport Financier Semestriel 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET


PRESS RELEASE September 18, 2023


Making available of the half-year financial report 2023

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2023 of Compagnie de l'Odet has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress:


  • 2023-09-18-odet_-cp-mise_dispo_rapport_sem_en



Attachments 2023-09-18-odet_-cp-mise_dispo_rapport_sem_en...

