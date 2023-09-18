Industry Leaders To Speak At Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization And Storage Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon capture, utilization and storage continue to gain traction as a key energy transition technology.
Join Wood Mackenzie's expert analysts and industry leaders to hear how governments and companies are driving this technology into the mainstream at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2023 in Houston on October 11 .
As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from Talos Energy , Chevron New Energies, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, BP , and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures , the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with key leaders and stakeholders in the Cindustry across the value chain.
Key themes on the agenda include:
The Inflation Reduction Act: the policy that's the envy of project developers worldwide. What impact has it had for C12 months on? CO2 sequestration at scale: Where is all the carbon going? The Cvalue chain: insight into the costs and economic feasibility of landmark projects Getting heavy industry on board: a shift towards abating energy's Scope 3 emissions Corporate portfolios: how companies are delivering onzero targets with C Global policies: creating an ecosystem where Cis safely incentivized Hydrogen's moment: the opportunity in low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives
The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference will hear from leading experts from across the industry, including:
Tim Duncan – President & CEO, Talos Energy Chris Powers - Vice President, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), Chevron New Energies Carl Fortin - Global Business Manager, Carbon Capture & Storage, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Bill White – Chairman, Lazard Doris Fujii - Head of Hydrogen and CAnalysis, BP Hema Prapoo -Energy Industry Director, Americas, Microsoft Scott Goldberg – VP Low Carbon Solutions, EnLink Midstream David Ramos, Geological Low Carbon Solutions Director, Repsol Dan Keiser, Director of Commercial Development, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Armando Infanzon, Director of Business Development, SoCal Gas
To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference or for further information, please click on this link .
