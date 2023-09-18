Avalyn Pharma's Ceo Leads Workshop On Clinical Strategy At Ipf Summit

Panel Details:

IPF Summit - Advancing Disease-Modifying Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

Workshop: Deciphering Therapeutic Formulation & Delivery to Create Efficaci& Patient & Clinician-Orientated Drugs for Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients

Location: Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, MA

Day/Time: September 19, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities, which restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. AP01, Avalyn's lead candidate, is a formulation of pirfenidone optimized for delivery via inhalation. In recent clinical studies of AP01 assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis – idiopathic (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) -- AP01 demonstrated the potential to improve both efficacy and safety over existing therapy. More information can be found at .