Mobiclocks Announces Enhanced Integration With Procore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This collaboration promises to automate labor hours, streamline job site hours to Procore, and eliminate manual entries, ensuring data accuracy and efficiency.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MobiClocks®️ , a leader in facial recognition-based time and attendance for construction, proudly announces its refined integration with Procore, the construction management software powerhouse.
This collaboration promises to automate labor hours, streamline job site hours to Procore, and eliminate manual entries, ensuring data accuracy and efficiency for construction professionals.
George W. Gilbert , CEO at MobiClocks®️, remarked,
“At MobiClocks we pride ourselves on being partners to the construction industry. As our reach has grown among larger construction enterprises, it's clear that Procore is essential to many of you. By partnering with and integrating into the Procore solution, we simplify the workflows around time and attendance"
Our commitment to you, the builders and creators, is rock solid. With our newest update, we're excited to bring you even more: an automated two-way data exchange with Procore. We're all about making things easier and more accurate for you. This is just the next step in that effort!"
The union of MobiClocks®️ and Procore marks a significant stride in construction tech, equipping professionals with the advanced tools they need.
For more details on MobiClocks®️ and its Procore integration, visit here .
About MobiClocks®️
Born from the insights of construction professionals, MobiClocks®️ offers a solution using true Face Recognition technology to combat labor fraud and ensure time logging accuracy. With a keen foon construction, MobiClocks®️ is set on revolutionizing time and attendance software.
George W. Gilbert
MobiClocks®️
emailhere
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.