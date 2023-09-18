Ai Chip Market Is Projected To Reach $383.7 Billion By 2032, Growing At A Cagr Of 38.2%

AI Chip MarketAI Chip Market 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report Allied Market Research published a report on AI Chip Market by Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. The AI Chip Market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $383.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032.

According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, the AI Chip Market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the demand for artificial intelligence chip, particularly in the developing regions such as China and India. Companies in this industry have adopted varinovel techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings. According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, the AI chip market signifies a promising future for the technological industry.

Furthermore, the emergence of quantum computing and surge in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the growth of the AI Chip Market trends considerably. In addition, the emergence of autonomrobotics-robots that develop and control themselves autonomously-is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints of the market. Most of the tasks such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others are taken over by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lack essential skill sets.

The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the adoption of this technology, particularly in the developing regions. Companies have adopted innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings. The market is shifting toward smart homes, smart cities, and smart gadgets as a result of technical breakthroughs, which has caused the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market to experience remarkable growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The company profile section of the AI Chip Market report covers strategic developments, business overview, product offerings, and financial performance of the companies. It also highlights the strategies adopted by companies such as products launch, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investment, and regional expansion in the past few years.

Some of the major key players of the global AI Chip Market include,

. Qualcomm Technologies Inc

. Mythic

. SoftBank Corp

. Samsung ElectronicsLtd

. Baidu

. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.)

. MediaTek Inc

. NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies)

. Alphabet Inc

. NXP Semiconductors

. Intel Corporation

In addition, significant increase in R&D, greater use of autonomrobotics across a variety of industrial verticals, and introduction of high-tech products are expected to open up new market opportunities, accelerating the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Based on region, North America exhibits the highest adoption of AI chips.

In 2022, the healthcare segment dominated the AI Chip Market share, in terms of revenue, and will acquire major market share till 2032.

Key Findings of the Study

. The global AI Chip Market was valued at $14,918.7 million in 2022.

. The CPU segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $5,491.5 million in 2022.

. The edge segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $9,351.8 million in 2022.

. The system on chip segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $7,625.6 million in 2022.

. The nature language processing segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,175.6 million in 2022.

. The healthcare segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,832.5 million in 2022.

. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,996.3 million in 2022 for AI Chip Market.

