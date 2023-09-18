Dan Burghardt Insurance Unveils Specialized Animal Liability Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
It's time for transparency and inclusivity in how we approach pet ownership and insurance.” - Dan BurghardtNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Dan Burghardt , owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance , has revealed crucial insights aimed at helping homeowners who own commonly excluded or 'blacklisted' dog breeds understand the risks and challenges they might face in acquiring comprehensive insurance coverage. The specialized animal liability coverage aims to fill the gaps in traditional home insurance policies, providing comprehensive protection for the homeowner and their pets.
The Need for Transparent, Inclusive Coverage
“Homeowners are often unaware that their lovable fur companions can actually complicate their insurance situation,” said Dan Burghardt, owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance.“Traditional insurance companies frequently exclude or limit coverage for specific breeds, sometimes without clearly stating these exclusions. It's time for transparency and inclusivity in how we approach pet ownership and insurance.”
Breeds Most Commonly Excluded
According to industry data, the following breeds often find themselves on insurance blacklists:
- Doberman Pinscher
- Pit Bull
- Rottweiler
- Chow Chow
- Wolf Dogs and Hybrids
- PrCanario (Canary Dog)
- Akita
- German Shepherd
- Husky
- Mastiff
- Alaskan Malamute
Introducing Specialized Animal Liability Coverage
Dan Burghardt Insurance's new policy features:
Affordable Premiums: Starting at just $100 a year.
Inclusive Coverage: No discrimination against aggressive breeds or dogs with a prior bite history.
Flexible Liability Limits: Options ranging from $10,000 to $300,000.
Off-Leash and Off-Premises Options: Comprehensive coverage for off-property incidents.
Underwritten by Lloyds of London: Ensuring world-class service and reliability.
“Man's best friend should bring joy and companionship, not financial stress and anxiety,” added Burghardt.“That's why we've designed a specialized animal liability coverage to protect not just your home, but also your peace of mind.”
The Role of the Insurance Agent
Selecting the right coverage involves complex decisions, and homeowners need clear guidance tailored to their unique circumstances. Dan Burghardt Insurance is committed to educating the community about the importance of understanding their policy inclusions and exclusions.
Call to Action
Dan Burghardt urges homeowners to reevaluate their current insurance policy in light of this new offering. For those who own a breed that is commonly excluded or limited in standard insurance policies, Dan Burghardt Insurance provides a practical, inclusive, and affordable solution.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.