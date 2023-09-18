Michael Abbaei Comments On How Best To Future Proof Venture Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mike Abbaei
Instructive Feature in Start Up City Magazine Dives into Operational Dos and Don'ts for Venture Capital Investors Understanding business, its operational backgrounds, entrepreneur's mentality, and navigating day-to-day challenges are strengths that build the organizational culture of our portfolio companies.” - Mike AbbaeiNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- One of the most successful venture capitalists in the Southeastern US, Mike Abbaei, Managing Partner at Naples Technology Ventures, also likes getting his hands dirty in the companies he funds. Few venture capitalists take on as broad and deep an operational role as Abbaei, and the companies he invests in welcome his counsel. Why? The results speak for themselves.
Mr. Abbaei sat for an interview with Start Up City Magazine for its Insider Feature to discuss the dynamic challenges and emerging trends of venture capital investing.
“Understanding business – its operational backgrounds, entrepreneur's mentality, and navigating day-to-day challenges are strengths that build the organizational culture of prospective portfolio companies,” said Mr. Abbaei.
The complete contents of the interview, which published on September 14, are available here:
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early-stage technology and services companies. NTV looks for companies that show strong value-add and demonstrate being in emergent and/or expanding markets with both Software-As-A Service (SaaS) and/or a Services-based model. NTV focuses on investments in Series Seed and Series A+ rounds. For additional information, visit or emailat
Daria Abbaei
Naples Technology Ventures
+12392061845 ext.
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.