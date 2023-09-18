Wemax, Inc. Expands Global Reach With Best Buy Ca Partnership

Best Buy CA Partnership: Providing Access to

WEMAX's Leading Projectors for Canadian Consumers with Up to 30% OFF

WEMAX, INC. is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Best Buy CA, broadening its audience reach and providing high-quality, cost-effective products. Best Buy CA will serve as the primary channel for the sale of WEMAX's certified open-box and refurbished products, now available at an exclusive discount of up to 30%.

This collaboration underscores WEMAX's commitment to offering diverse product options that cater to variconsumer preferences. Canadian customers can now explore a dedicated section within Best Buy CA's online shop, featuring a range of high-quality open-box and refurbished WEMAX products. Key products include the WEMAX NOVA 4K UST ALPD Laser Projector, WEMAX Dice Camping Projector, WEMAX Go Advanced Business Projector, and WEMAX Go Mini Projector. These offerings combine WEMAX's renowned quality with affordability, making them ideal choices for budget-consciconsumers.

By offering open-box and refurbished products through Best Buy CA, WEMAX, INC. also contributes to sustainability in the consumer electronics industry by extending the lifecycle of its products.

Connecting with Canadian Consumers: Launch of

WEMAX's Best Buy CA Online Shop

As part of its strategy to expand in the Canadian market, WEMAX, INC. is thrilled to announce the official launch of its online shop on Best Buy CA. This marks the first step in providing local customization services and tailored products to Canadian consumers.

WEMAX, INC. has a rich history of industry-specific achievements and innovations. With the opening of the Best Buy CA online shop, Canadian consumers gain direct access to WEMAX's cutting-edge products and dedicated local customization services.

The Best Buy CA online shop will feature a comprehensive range of WEMAX's top-quality products, including the WEMAX NOVA 4K UST ALPD Laser Projector, WEMAX Dice Camping Projector, WEMAX Go Advanced Business Projector, and WEMAX Go Mini Projector, all available at an exclusive discount of up to 30%. Customers can explore a curated selection of items designed to cater to variconsumer needs.

For more information about WEMAX, INC. and its range of projectors, please visit our Best Buy shop: [WEMAX @ Best Buy CA]( ). Stay updated with the latest news and offerings by followingon Twitter [@wemaxprojectors]( ).



About

WEMAX, INC.

WEMAX, INC. is a New York-based technology company specializing in visual applications, providing comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate into homes and businesses. As a subsidiary of the internationally renowned tech group Appotronics, listed in China, and known for its pioneering ALPD laser technology and over 2000+ Intelligent Patents and Properties since 2006, WEMAX, INC. stands as a leader in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tao Una, [email protected]

SOURCE WEMAX, INC.