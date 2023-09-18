Network Automation Market Surges With Remarkable 19.6% Cagr, Reaching Us$ 75.61 Billion By 2032 - By Pmi

Network automation is a transformative approach to managing and controlling computer networks by using software, scripts, and other automated processes to perform tasks that traditionally required manual intervention. It aims to streamline network management, improve efficiency, reduce human error, and enable the rapid deployment of network services.

Automation can optimize network resource usage, contributing to energy efficiency in data centers and network infrastructure. The growth of remote work has increased the demand for secure and automated remote access solutions which further facilitated the demand for Network Automation Market growth.

Key Findings:



In April 2022, Gluware launches RPA to simplify network automation workflow. The newest addition to Gluware's intelligent network automation package, Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is made to assist network engineers and operators in creating process-oriented automations rather than automating single operations in a labor-intensive coding manner. Network RPA's primary purpose is to make the integration of several automated tasks into workflows simpler. In October 2022, Nokia launched app marketplace for broadband network automation. Seven new apps for network assistance, network insights, and network automation are now available in the Altiplano Application Marketplace. Nokia apps as well as third-party and operator-built apps will be available on Marketplace. In conjunction, the Altiplano Developer Portal and SDK for app developers are made available.

The report provides in-depth coverage of the market, including special sections on global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also delves into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Key Attributes of the Report:



No. of Pages: 180

Forecast Period: 2020 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $12.81 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $75.61 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 19.6% Regions Covered: Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



CiSystem Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SolarWinds Inc.

Network Automation Inc.

Micro FoInternational PLC

NetBrain Technologies Inc.

Apstra Inc. Arista Networks Inc.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The prime determinants of growth in the Network Automation market are driven by the escalating complexity of modern networks, necessitating automation to efficiently manage them, resulting in cost reduction, improved network efficiency, rapid deployment of services, heightened security, scalability to accommodate business growth, integration of AI and machine learning for proactive management, adaptation to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, and the facilitation of compliance and auditing through streamlined network configurations.

Market Dynamics:

The Network Automation market dynamics are shaped by the imperative for enhanced operational efficiency, propelled by ongoing technological advancements, digital transformation initiatives, the increasing adoption of cloud and emerging technologies like 5G and IoT, rising cyber security concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, competitive vendor landscape, the skills gap in network engineering, and the global demand for seamless connectivity, all contributing to the rapid evolution and growth of the market.

Top Trends in the Network Automation Market:

The top trends in the Network Automation market include the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for intelligent automation, the integration of automation into DevOps practices for ContinuIntegration/ContinuDeployment (CI/CD), the rise of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) for agility, the expansion of automation to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, the emphasis on cyber security automation to combat evolving threats, and the growing importance of intent-based networking to align network configurations with business objectives, all of which are shaping the future of network automation.

Analyst View –

As networks become more complex with the proliferation of devices, cloud services, and IoT (Inteof Things) devices, the need for automation to manage and orchestrate these elements efficiently will grow. The deployment of 5G networks brings increased complexity and demands for network automation to optimize resource allocation, network slicing, and quality of service (QoS).

