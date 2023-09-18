Sword Group: New Exclusive Partnership Signed

About Sword Group Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.