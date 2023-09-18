Aéroports de Paris S.A - August 2023 traffic figures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

September 18th, 2023 Aéroports de Paris SA August 2023 traffic figures Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Group traffic 1 : up +13.6%, to 34.0 million passengers, standing at 98.2% of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +6.7%, to 9.8 million passengers, standing at 93.9% of 2019 traffic. GROUP TRAFFIC



August 2023 January – August 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 6,523,730 +8.4% 87.3% 44,873,757 +21.7% 87.6% Paris-Orly 3,241,489 +3.4% 110.8% 21,761,333 +15.6% 98.8% Paris Aéroport 9 , 765 , 219 + 6 . 7 % 93 . 9 % 66 , 635 , 090 + 19 . 6 % 91 . 0 % TAV Airports 12 , 287 , 336 + 13 . 9 % 99 . 0 % 63 , 874 , 703 + 25 . 4 % 97 . 3 % GMR Airports 1 8 , 868 , 484 + 19 . 7 % 103 . 5 % 70 , 862 , 634 + 30 . 3 % 107 . 1 % Other Airports 2 3 , 061 , 289 + 19 . 8 % 95 . 5 % 22 , 192 , 411 + 27 . 2 % 93 . 5 % GROUPE ADP 1 33 , 982 , 328 + 13 . 6 % 98 . 2 % 223 , 564 , 838 + 25 . 2 % 97 . 6 %

PARIS AÉROPORT 'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website .

August 2023 January – August 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

vs. 2019 Mainland France 10 . 6 % -7 . 5 % 77 . 7 % 12 . 3 % -0 . 7 % 75 . 3 % French Overseas Territories 5 . 1 % -9 . 6 % 101 . 7 % 4 . 9 % + 1 . 6 % 98 . 4 % Schengen Area 37.0% +5.0% 101.8% 36.9% +17.5% 97.3% United-Kingdom & EU ex. Schengen3 5.3% +10.0% 92.6% 5.8% +28.5% 91.3% Other Europe 2.7% +14.1% 63.5% 2.4% +19.3% 63.1% Europe 44 . 9 % + 6 . 1 % 97 . 2 % 45 . 2 % + 18 . 9 % 93 . 8 % Africa 14.1% +6.7% 107.7% 13.2% +28.2% 107.1% North America 13.0% +13.5% 97.3% 11.7% +25.9% 98.2% Latin America 2.4% +6.3% 78.8% 2.8% +8.5% 79.6% Middle East 5.3% +6.3% 92.3% 5.4% +23.6% 94.7% Asia-Pacific 4.7% +90.0% 72.0% 4.5% +145.5% 64.4% Other International 39 . 4 % + 14 . 8 % 94 . 6 % 37 . 7 % + 32 . 6 % 93 . 0 % PARIS AEROPORT 100 . 0 % + 6 . 7 % 93 . 9 % 100 . 0 % + 19 . 6 % 91 . 0 %





August 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Jan . – Aug. 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 18.8% -0.4 pt -2.9 pts 19.6% -0.7 pt -2.7 pts Seat load factor 86.8% +0.1 pt -2.2 pts 85.2% +4.1 pts -1.6 pt

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC



August 2023 January – August 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 6,523,730 +8.4% 87.3% 44,873,757 +21.7% 87.6% Paris-Orly 3,241,489 +3.4% 110.8% 21,761,333 +15.6% 98.8% Total Paris Aéroport 9 , 765 , 219 + 6 . 7 % 93 . 9 % 66 , 635 , 090 + 19 . 6 % 91 . 0 % Antalya 5,693,967 +9.8% 101.8% 24,077,916 +18.2% 98.5% Almaty 1,006,257 +37.3% 142.8% 6,172,624 +36.6% 147.3% Ankara 1,177,347 +35.5% 95.4% 7,858,185 +39.1% 83.2% Izmir 1,220,587 +1.9% 94.6% 7,107,464 +8.0% 84.8% Bodrum 766,549 +2.0% 92.6% 2,907,815 +5.2% 92.7% Gazipaşa 115,918 +29.3% 70.6% 582,156 +23.6% 76.5% Medina 643,820 +12.0% 76.2% 6,264,371 +66.4% 105.7% Tunisia 396,279 +48.4% 71.3% 1,578,200 +61.2% 72.3% Georgia 525,200 +12.4% 106.5% 2,830,172 +23.3% 91.5% North Macedonia 357,794 +16.7% 110.8% 2,049,157 +32.3% 115.0% Zagreb 383,618 +10.1% 102.0% 2,446,643 +23.8% 107.5% Total TAV Airports 12 , 287 , 336 + 13 . 9 % 99 . 0 % 63 , 874 , 703 + 25 . 4 % 97 . 3 % New Delhi 5,938,988 +18.6% 102.8% 47,628,950 +28.4% 107.9% Hyderabad 2,036,516 +24.1% 112.2% 15,973,916 +33.2% 108.8% Medan 597,037 +16.6% 86.8% 5,059,511 +39.9% 95.7% Goa 295,943 - - 2,200,257 - - Total GMR Airports 4 8 , 868 , 484 + 19 . 7 % 103 . 5 % 70 , 862 , 634 + 30 . 3 % 107 . 1 % Santiago de Chile 1,902,375 +24.7% 94.7% 15,124,684 +26.9% 90.1% Amman 1,034,350 +9.8% 98.2% 6,414,776 +24.8% 104.1% Other airports5 124,564 +43.3% 87.9% 652,951 +69.3% 82.7% GROUPE ADP 4 33 , 982 , 328 + 13 . 6 % 98 . 2 % 223 , 564 , 838 + 25 . 2 % 97 . 6 %

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS



August 2023 January – August 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 41,192 +4.5% 88.6% 296,418 +13.0% 88.8% Paris-Orly 19,503 +2.4% 104.2% 136,565 +7.8% 90.9% Total Paris Aéroport 60 , 695 + 3 . 9 % 93 . 1 % 432 , 983 + 11 . 3 % 89 . 5 % Antalya 31,534 +9.9% 108.0% 144,753 +19.5% 107.0% Almaty 7,792 +29.6% 122.3% 51,203 +24.3% 119.5% Ankara 7,412 +35.3% 95.2% 52,687 +31.7% 85.0% Izmir 7,227 +1.4% 92.3% 43,697 +4.0% 84.6% Bodrum 4,417 +1.5% 88.3% 18,288 +4.0% 92.0% Gazipaşa 778 +21.9% 77.6% 4,088 +17.8% 81.8% Medina 4,143 +6.5% 62.9% 42,645 +40.1% 99.7% Tunisia 2,547 +42.8% 82.2% 10,702 +49.5% 78.8% Georgia 4,670 +13.8% 107.5% 26,426 +15.4% 87.7% North Macedonia 2,510 +14.8% 100.1% 15,344 +19.8% 104.1% Zagreb 4,239 +4.4% 96.3% 30,021 +9.0% 99.6% Total TAV Airports 77 , 269 + 13 . 1 % 98 . 9 % 439 , 854 + 20 . 1 % 98 . 2 % New Delhi 35,894 +6.3% 95.1% 283,570 +12.1% 99.3% Hyderabad 14,180 +12.2% 96.8% 112,072 +18.8% 93.4% Medan 4,800 +9.7% 82.7% 40,919 +32.8% 96.4% Goa 2,148 - - 15,406 - - Total GMR Airports 4 57 , 022 + 8 . 0 % 94 . 3 % 451 , 967 + 15 . 4 % 97 . 4 % Santiago de Chile 12,105 +20.7% 96.0% 95,362 +18.3% 90.7% Amman 8,008 +15.3% 93.6% 53,410 +16.5% 98.0% Other airports5 1,227 +41.4% 73.5% 7,472 +68.5% 69.1% GROUPE ADP 4 216 , 326 + 9 . 6 % 95 . 5 % 1 , 481 , 048 + 15 . 9 % 94 . 5 %

1 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

3 Traffic with Croatia was included in the EU ex. Schengen until April 2023. It is now accounted within the Schengen Area since April 2023 onwards.

4 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

5 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

