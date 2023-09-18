Asm Share Buyback Update September 11 15, 2023

Monday, 18 September 2023 08:27 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands
September 18, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
September 11, 2023 4,473 € 430.36 € 1,925,001
September 12, 2023 10,107 € 420.38 € 4,248,742
September 13, 2023 10,003 € 412.96 € 4,130,862
September 14, 2023 762 € 414.99 € 316,219
September 15, 2023 24,959 € 392.04 € 9,784,844
Total 50,304 € 405.65 € 20,405,668

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 85.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E:




