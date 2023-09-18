(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

September 18, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value September 11, 2023 4,473 € 430.36 € 1,925,001 September 12, 2023 10,107 € 420.38 € 4,248,742 September 13, 2023 10,003 € 412.96 € 4,130,862 September 14, 2023 762 € 414.99 € 316,219 September 15, 2023 24,959 € 392.04 € 9,784,844 Total 50,304 € 405.65 € 20,405,668

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 85.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E:





Attachments 20230918 ASM Share Buyback Update September 11 - 15 2023...