VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2023 I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic



August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes -1.4% +1.2% Light vehicles -1.4% +1.6% Heavy vehicles -1.8% -1.1%

Traffic across the VINCI Autoroutes network fell back slightly in August, in particular due to overall unfavourable weather conditions for light vehicles (severe heatwaves episodes).

Over the first eight months of the year, traffic levels across all types of vehicles remained up on the year, despite high petrol prices and negative calendar effects for heavy vehicles.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1



August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports 2 +21.1% -3.6% +31.1% -7.5% Portugal (ANA) +13% +11% +23% +12% United Kingdom +11% -8.0% +29% -13% France +8.5% -16% +16% -17% Serbia +30% +23% +43% +25% Mex (OMA) +22% +23% +20% +15% United States of America -0.6% -7.1% +1.7% -5.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.9% +22% +13% +16% Costa Rica -1.5% +33% +13% +28% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +25% -5.3% +27% -9.9% Brazil +10% -1.3% +1.1% -5.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +80% -19% x2.1 -25% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +70% -56% x2.9 -58% Ca bo Verde +11% -4.0% +23% -8.4%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2Traffic including the seven airports of Cabo Verde that have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

As in previmonths, passenger traffic through airports managed by VINCI Airports continued its positive trajectory in August to reach 96.4% of 2019 levels. Excluding Asian airports, it rose over 2% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM) 3



August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports 4 +11.4% -6.6% +14.9% -10.5% Portugal (ANA) +9.6% +6.7% +14% +5.6% United Kingdom +8.3% -5.8% +21% -12% France +5.9% -22% +7.2% -26% Serbia +19% +14% +26% +14% Mex (OMA) +12% -5.8% +7.1% -9.8% United States of America +0.1% +1.5% -2.4% -5.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.9% +11% +13% +9.6% Costa Rica +1.0% +22% +4.2% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -7.6% +20% -13% Brazil +7.7% -3.5% -6.7% -4.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) +20% -13% +29% -15% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +45% -55% x2.1 -56% Ca bo Verde +7.2% -20% +14% -24%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements including the seven airports of Cabo Verde that have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

