Iq Fiber Named Fastest Internet In Jacksonville

IQ Fiber was ranked as having the“Fastest, Most Reliable and Most Responsive InteSpeeds in Jacksonville” with upload speeds 18% faster and intelatency 42% better than all other measured competitors in Jacksonville, based on consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla® Speedtest®.

“Our customers tellthat their experience with IQ Fiber is far superior to their former legacy inteprovider,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.“We are thrilled to now have the independent analysis that proves IQ Fiber is delivering on our promise of the fastest inteservice available in Jacksonville. Our network performance, combined with a streamlined customer experience, demonstrates that our customers can do more and get more from the intethan ever before.”

IQ Fiber's 100% fiber-optic network allows customers to use the intefor more things at once without compromising speeds. The average IQ Fiber customer has more than 15 devices connected to the internet. With IQ Fiber's purpose-built modern network, customers receive the benefits of more responsive and reliable speeds throughout the day.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed median download and upload speeds, fixed multi-server latency and fixed consistency score for Jacksonville, June - August 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida's only local fiber-optic inteservice provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit .

###

Attachment

Ookla® Speedtest®