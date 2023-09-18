Leading Luggage Startup Opens New Storage Counter In Premier Bangkok Shopping Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AIRPORTELs brings hands-free travel to ICONSIAM
BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AIRPORTELs , a leading luggage storage and delivery start-up founded in Bangkok in 2015, is excited to announce the opening of its newest luggage storage counter at ICONSIAM. The counter, which opened on September 9th, is located on the B2 Floor in the lobby of Siam Takashimaya.
While over 90% of AIRPORTELs' customers are foreign travelers, the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2021 forced the company to temporarily close and pivot to a local delivery service called Makesend Express. As tourism rebounds, AIRPORTELs is back, providing convenient luggage services to make travel easier.
"We are thrilled to open our newest luggage storage location in one of Bangkok's premier shopping destinations," said Denpipat Chaitrong, Chief Marketing Officer of AIRPORTELs. "ICONSIAM attracts visitors from all over the world. By offering our convenient luggage services right on-site, we make it easy for tourists to explore this amazing complex hands-free."
The AIRPORTELs counter at ICONSIAM provides secure luggage storage. Travelers can also utilize AIRPORTELs' luggage delivery service to have bags transported directly to hotels and destinations around Bangkok, as well as every province in Thailand.
"Our goal is to provide 'hands-free traveling' by delivering excellent service and giving customers the freedom to fully experience their vacation," said Chaitrong.
The ICONSIAM location marks AIRPORTELs' eighth luggage storage counter in Thailand. The company also has a presence at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Central World, MBK Center, Mixt Chatuchak, Terminal 21 Asok and Terminal 21 Pattaya.
"ICONSIAM is a dream location situated right next to transit, allowingto serve both tourists and local residents," Chaitrong said. "We look forward to providing convenient luggage solutions to visitors from around the world."
For more information and to book now, visit .
###
Supitcha Panjaponphuchit
AIRPORTELs
+66 2026 6927
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.