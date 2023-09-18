Ltc Aco Announces Shared Savings For 2022 Under Cms Medicare Shared Savings Program

"We are extremely proud to announce that LTC has once again achieved shared savings under the CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program," said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO.“Our positive results are a testament to the commitment of our participating providers, who work tirelessly enhancing care for the Medicare population living in long-term care nursing facilities. We are grateful for the trust they place into deliver value for their patients.”

During 2022, LTC managed nearly 13,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries under the MSSP. The organization achieved total shared savings of $7.2 million, resulting in earned shared savings of $5.3 million to LTC ACO. Since 2018, LTC has saved Medicare $73.0 million, equating to an average of $1,875 per beneficiary in positive reconciliation years.

A market-based solution to fragmented and costly care, ACOs empower physicians and other providers to work together and take responsibility for enhancing the patient experience and keeping care affordable. As the first mover in the long-term care industry, LTC remains well positioned to improve quality of care and create a reliable shared savings revenue opportunity with no downside for those providers serving long-term care nursing facility residents.

As an early adopter of CMS's new quality reporting framework, LTC continues driving higher standards in long-term care. "Earning the highest quality score among all ACOs reporting via the new CQM (“quality reporting”) methodology underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership in the industry,” said Feuerman.“This milestone not only reflects the dedication of our healthcare providers but also reaffirms our unique position as the nation's first and only long-term care accountable care organization.”

Over 98% of the organization's attributed beneficiaries, high-needs individuals with complex care requirements, are designated as long-term institutionalized (LTI) by CMS. No other MSSP is exclusively focused on the LTI beneficiary.

As a leader in value-based care and a pioneer in improving health outcomes and costs for long-term care residents, LTC is using agile experimentation and artificial intelligence driven predictive analytics to identify areas of potential improvement, learn what actions and processes enhance outcomes, and continuously improve care for its unique population of beneficiaries. Since its inception LTC has focused specifically on the special needs of the frail elderly, individuals living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, depression, amputations, developmental or physical disabilities, renal failure and those with multiple chronic diseases and complications.

