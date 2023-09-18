The“Tourism and Green Investments” theme this year aims to promote mutual understanding, stimulate economic sustainability and nurture social prosperity in the sector.

With the world's fastest post-pandemic sector recovery among G20 countries, Saudi Arabia's hosting of World Tourism Day reflects its ambition to place tourism and sustainability at the heart of its Vision 2030 transformation.

GLOBAL TOURISM LEADERS AND SECTOR EXPERTS UNITE IN SAUDI ARABIA TO CELEBRATE WORLD TOURISM DAY 2023

STA

STA

emailhere