Luxury Alcantara Interiors Highlighted At Monterey Car Week

Alcantara worked closely with some of the world's top luxury car brands to create exclusive, luxuriinteriors.



Maserati MCXtrema

The prominent list of vehicles that featured Alcantara interiors included the Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition , Maserati MCXtrema , Rimac Nevera Time Attack , Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina , and McLaren with its 750S model and its new SoGT in a limited edition.

Alcantara's lightweight, breathable, maximum-grip luxury material enhances a car's overall driving experience.

Alcantara maintains a strong commitment to the environment and was certified "Carbon Neutral" in 2009.

Carbon neutrality certification is based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through the acquisition of carbon credits from certified and verified offset projects.

For further information:





twitter

facebook

youtube

instagram

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.