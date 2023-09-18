Luxury Alcantara Interiors Highlighted At Monterey Car Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive enthusiasts and aficionados were in full force and well-represented at this year's
Monterey Car Week in August.
And Alcantara, the "Made-in-Italy" lifestyle brand, was well-represented as well.
Alcantara worked closely with some of the world's top luxury car brands to create exclusive, luxuriinteriors. Continue Reading
Maserati MCXtrema
The prominent list of vehicles that featured Alcantara interiors included the Czinger 21C Blackbird Edition , Maserati MCXtrema , Rimac Nevera Time Attack , Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina , and McLaren with its 750S model and its new SoGT in a limited edition.
Alcantara's lightweight, breathable, maximum-grip luxury material enhances a car's overall driving experience.
Alcantara maintains a strong commitment to the environment and was certified "Carbon Neutral" in 2009.
Carbon neutrality certification is based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through the acquisition of carbon credits from certified and verified offset projects.
