Hoymiles Shines At Re+ With New Hybrid Inverter Launched In The Us

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles made a truly memorable impact at this year's RE+ solar expo held in thefrom September 12 to 14. At this top PV industry expo in the US, Hoymiles launched the HYS-LV-USG1 series of single-phase microinverters in response to the increasing demand for energy storage, which was widely applauded by visitors and industry insiders. New Hybrid Inverter to Upgrade Energy Independence Continue Reading



Following the official launch of the next-gen hybrid inverters in theon September 11, Hoymiles presented the models for the first time at the RE+ expo. This is theversion of Hoymiles energy storage solution after it released the series in Europe in 2022. The HYS series of hybrid inverters can work both on-grid and off-grid, enabling an always-on energy ecosystem for homeowners. When paired with batteries and generators, they will offer uninterrupted solar power backup to homeowners, saving more electricity costs and promising greater energy independence. Power options of HYS-LV-USG1:

HYS-3.8LV-USG1 HYS-4.8LV-USG1 HYS-6.0LV-USG1 HYS-7.6LV-USG1 HYS-9.6LV-USG1 HYS-11.5LV-USG1 3.8 kW 4.8 kW 6.0 kW 7.6 kW 9.6 kW 11.5 kW

More about the core advantages of HYS-LV-USG1:



Supports 120

V/240 V backup power without external autotransformer

Offers an industry-leading DC/AC ratio of up to 150%

Ensures Seamless backup power for home or critical loads

Equipped with integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown function The intelligent EMS function supports self-consumption mode, economic mode, and backup mode for multi-scenario applications

Special sharing sessions were also held during the expo to guide visitors through the highlights and capabilities of the new hybrid inverters.

Tech and product sharing to deepen connections

During the expo event, Hoymiles also hosted a series of in-depth presentations given by our experienced technical support experts to illustrate Hoymiles solutions including microinverters, gateway DTUs, remote monitoring platform S-Miles Cloud, and rapid shutdown devices. Visitors were able to explore the intricacies of our technology and how the products blend into the Hoymiles ecosystem.

Leadership insights in the spotlight

During the expo, Hoymiles invited industry experts to share their insights with participants. In particular, NABCEP's CEO Shawn O'Brien gave a presentation on the topic "Workforce and Professional Development Initiative", and Energysage's Director of Insight Spencer Fields gave a speech on the topic "Shining a Light on Progress: A Glimpse into theResidential Solar and Energy Storage Market Trends in 2023". The presentations were highly appreciated and well-received by the audience.

At the sidelines of the event, Hoymiles Marketing Director Sandra and Hoymiles CEO Rocky received an interview from our partner EnergySage. They discussed the developments and advantages of the company and shared the progress of the local services in North America". Hoymiles also attended the first U.S. Installer Awards co-hosted by EUPD Research and RE+ as one of the three sponsors, witnessing the pinnacle moments of excellent installers. Following the end of the expo, EUPD scheduled an exclusive interview with Rocky to discuss the company's development and provide an overview of its technological strengths. Rocky explained the competitive edge of Hoymiles' products and outlined the company's future plan in the US.

The RE+ expo

was an inspiring mix of ideas, collaborations, and interactions. The Hoymiles team extends our sincere gratitude to the attendees who visited our booth and contributed to the fruitful discussions about our solar solutions and technologies. See you next year!

Contact details of Hoymiles USA

Address: 3001 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

Tel: (972) 798-2831

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc. USA