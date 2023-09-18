Elk City Physician Dr. Brian Blick Invites Healthcare Students To Apply For Innovative New Grant Fund

The grant was founded by Dr. Brian Blick , an anesthesiologist based in Elk City, to support and encourage students dedicated to healthcare. "Throughout my career, I've been continually impressed by the passion and talent of the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Dr. Blick. "With this grant, I want to help empower these students to turn their ideas into realities that could truly make a difference in healthcare on both national and global levels."

To apply, students must submit a 1000 word essay answering the question, "What is a national or global healthcare problem that concerns you, and what innovative solutions do you propose to address it?"

"We're looking for students who have done their research and have creative, outside-the-box ideas to tackle major healthcare challenges," said Dr. Brian Blick . "Whether it's a new medical device, treatment protocol, public health initiative or other innovation, we want to hear from the leaders of tomorrow."

The winner will be announced on November 15, 2023 and will receive $1,000 to be used for educational expenses.

Dr. Brian Blick , a Board Certified Anesthesiologist and founder of Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists, established this grant out of his long-standing dedication to healthcare and education. After earning his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in 2013, he went on to complete his anesthesiology residency at the University of Kansas in 2017 before returning to his home state of Oklahoma. He also went on to complete a pain medicine fellowship at Louisiana State University in 2023.

The deadline to submit applications for the grant is October 15, 2023. Full eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and more details can be found at . All current and future healthcare students are strongly encouraged to apply.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Brian Blick

Organization: Dr. Brian Blick Grant

Website:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Brian Blick Grant