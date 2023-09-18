Gotion High-Tech's Battery Achieves Made In Germany

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTTINGEN, Germany, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 16, the first locally produced battery product was
officially launched in Gottingen, a famuniversity town in central Germany.
This is a milestone event for Gotion's first battery production and operation
base in Europe after Gotion Germany Battery Gmbh was established in Germany
last year. On the same day, Gotion also signed cooperation agreements with
internationally renowned companies such as BASF, ABB, Ebusco, and Ficosa.
"I'm very lucky, it's a very good moment in my life." Andreas, a worker at the Gottingen factory who just signed the first battery pack, shared his excitement
with more than 200 colleagues. The official commissioning and operation of the
battery pack production line demonstrate that Gotion has achieved localized
production and supply in Europe. Gotion's batteries have officially embarked on
the path of "Made in Germany".
The Gottingen factory's production line is highly automated, with an overall
automation level of nearly 70%, and close to 80% in the module assembly stage.
Steven Cai, Gotion's CTO, also unveiled the company's strategic planning in
Europe on the same day. As he introduced, the current production capacity plan
for the Gottingen factory is 20GWh, which is expected to be completed in four
phases. Once fully operational, it is estimated to generate an annual output
value of EUR 2 billion.
Peter Willemsen, COO of Gotion Global and managing director of the German
entity, said that the spirit of cooperation between China and Europe is
important in efforts to "make Europe green again".
