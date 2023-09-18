Gotion High-Tech's Battery Achieves Made In Germany

"I'm very lucky, it's a very good moment in my life." Andreas, a worker at the Gottingen factory who just signed the first battery pack, shared his excitement

with more than 200 colleagues. The official commissioning and operation of the

battery pack production line demonstrate that Gotion has achieved localized

production and supply in Europe. Gotion's batteries have officially embarked on

the path of "Made in Germany".

The Gottingen factory's production line is highly automated, with an overall

automation level of nearly 70%, and close to 80% in the module assembly stage.

Steven Cai, Gotion's CTO, also unveiled the company's strategic planning in

Europe on the same day. As he introduced, the current production capacity plan

for the Gottingen factory is 20GWh, which is expected to be completed in four

phases. Once fully operational, it is estimated to generate an annual output

value of EUR 2 billion.

Peter Willemsen, COO of Gotion Global and managing director of the German

entity, said that the spirit of cooperation between China and Europe is

important in efforts to "make Europe green again".

SOURCE Gotion High-tech