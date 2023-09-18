(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHENZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 15 to 17, the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference (the
"Conference") was held in Chenzhou City. The Conference consisted of 3 main
activities, namely observation of key cultural and tourism projects, opening
ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting, and tourism industry
development promotion meeting, as well as the second Hunan Intangible Cultural
Heritage Expo, 2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Expo, and other supporting
events.
The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.
Chenzhou, the "southern gate" of Hunan Province, is adjacent to the Greater Bay
Area. It is linked to the Area by rivers and mountains, cultural bond and
economic integration. Among the top 6 of "the 20 most popular scenic spots in
Hunan by tourists from the Greater Bay Area", 4 sit in Chenzhou. The misty Xiaodong River, the Yangtian Lake Prairie known for the sea of clouds and
sunrise, the "half a quilt" story happening in Shazhou Village, Rucheng, etc.,
according to the Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality.
This year has seen the city launch 28 key cultural and tourism projects and 93
sub-projects, with planned annual investment up to 11.156 billion yuan.
Chenzhou is working hard on in-depth cooperation and exchanges with the Greater
Bay Area on cultural tourism, to jointly promote common prosperity and
high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry of the two provinces.
The three-day Conference attracted many citizens and tourists. According to
statistics, during the three days, retail transaction of on-site tourism
projects reached 51 million yuan, the total transaction of the 3 on-site theme
ordering meetings was 395 million yuan, and the intended contract transaction
was 150 million yuan.
