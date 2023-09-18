Martin Walker Attorneys Earn Repeat Recognition By Texas Super Lawyers

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed trial attorneys of

Martin Walker PC continue to garner recognition for personal injury and appellate expertise with selection to the 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, a ranking of legal professionals who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Firm co-founders Reid Martin and Jack Walker earned repeat recognition for excellence in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Both name partners are board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and fotheir practice on medical malpractice, workplace injury and product liability cases. The 2023 edition marks the fourth consecutive honor for Mr. Martin and the fifth for Mr. Walker.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized in this way," said Mr. Martin. "Recognition based on peer nominations are always very special, and we are thankful for those in the profession who made this possible and our clients for trustingwith their cases."

In addition, trial lawyer MarAllen is honored for her esteemed appellate practice. Ms. Allen is board certified in civil appellate law and has a track record of favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients. This year's listing marks the second year to include Ms. Allen.

The Martin Walker team is nationally recognized for securing courtroom wins against major companies such as Walmart . The award-winning team has earned consistent accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Best Law Firms and Lawdragon.

The 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers is compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly. Super Lawyers' patented attorney selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, selecting only the top 5% of attorneys in Texas each year.

To view a complete list of 2023 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC

is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability.

