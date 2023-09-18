Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys In Houston Secure Texas Super Lawyers Honors

Firm partners Leslie Payne , Russell Chorush , and Eric Enger join Mr. Heim on the list for their intellectual property work, with Mr. Chorush earning additional recognition for antitrust litigation. All the honorees are perennially ranked on the Super Lawyers list: Mr. Chorush and Mr. Enger for five straight years; Mr. Payne for 11 years; and Mr. Heim for 20 consecutive years.

Thomson Reuters creates the annual Super Lawyers list with multiple stages of independent research and peer nominations and evaluations. No more than 5 percent of all Texas attorneys make the final list.

This is the latest recognition for Heim Payne & Chorush attorneys, many of whom were singled out for recognition earlier this year by Best Lawyers in America , IAM Patent 1000 , and the prestigiChambers rankings.

Last week, Heim, Payne & Chorush helped Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies win a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict

against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury awarded the full amount requested by Atlas Global after finding that TP-Link infringed eight of the company's patents to make products sold by such retailers as Costco, Target, Office Depot, and Amazon.com.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit .

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP