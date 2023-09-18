Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton Llp: Jury Awards $12.8 Million To Wow Tech In Ip Dispute

In a five-day trial in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, the WOW Tech group, a subset of companies within the Lovehoney Group – IntiHealth Ger GmbH, WOW Tech Canada, Ltd., WOW Tech USA, Ltd., and Novoluto GmbH – defeated antitrust and unfair competition claims brought by EIS, Inc., and prevailed with counterclaims of patent infringement and willful infringement.

The jury returned the verdict after about three hours of deliberations, finding EIS had not proven its allegations of Lanham Act violations, tortiinterference, unfair competition, inequitable conduct, deceptive trade practices, Walker Process fraud, and Sherman Act claims. The jury also confirmed the validity of all five of the WOW Tech group's patents and entered findings of willful patent infringement against EIS, Inc, EIS GmbH, Triple A Marketing GmbH, and Triple A Import GmbH.

The WOW Tech group is represented by lead counsel Tammy Terry , and OBWB attorneys LMargonis, Califf T. Cooper, and Gopal Rao Gannamraj. The trial team also included OBWB paralegals Jason Tucker and Colin Gould, and local counsel, Greg Stuhlman, of Chipman Brown Cicero and Cole, of Wilmington, Del.

Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP Partner Tammy Terry said, "We're grateful for the jury's decisive ruling in favor of the WOW Tech group. This is a huge victory for our clients after a four-year fight. Our legal team appreciated the opportunity to help our clients prevail in protecting their intellectual property rights."

WOW Tech also prevailed in three earlier inter partes review (IPR) proceedings initiated by EIS GmbH in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board – all of which were affirmed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in March 2023.

The case is "EIS, Inc., v. IntiHealth Ger GmbH, et al.," Case No. 1:19-cv-01227, in the U.S. District Court of Delaware.

