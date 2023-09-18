1890 Universities Foundation Receives $35 Million Usda Urban, Community Forestry & Climate Response Grant

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, the 1890 Universities Foundation announced that it is the recipient of a $35 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grant backed by the Inflation Reduction Act. The USDA announced last week that it is awarding more than $1 billion in competitive grants to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and climate change, and improve access to nature in cities, towns, and suburbs where more than 84 percent of Americans live, work, and play. Communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several U.S. Territories and Tribal Nations are receiving funding, covered by the Justice40 Initiative and made possible by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act – the largest climate investment in history.

This funding propels the united front of 1890 Land-Grant Universities to pioneer efforts addressing health disparities, fostering environmental justice through enhanced urban forestry programs and leading at the cutting edge of essential climate crisis response efforts.

The Foundation proudly acknowledges the robust coalition of 1890 Land-Grant Universities leading this initiative, including ...

- Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama;

- Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana;

- Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee;

- Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama;

- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and

- University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland

These partners stand ready to confront urban forestry challenges head-on, equipped with a nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by under-resourced populations. 1890 Universities Foundation CEO Mort Neufville reflected on this moment stating ...

"The Foundation stands as a pivotal convenor, uniting a cohort of 1890 Universities with successful achievements in spearheading community-transformative projects. Our role amplifies the collective strength and vision of these esteemed pillars, fostering unity and synergy in our pursuit of meaningful change. As we step into the role of the national pass-through partner, we eagerly await the unfolding of projects that will foster health and environmental equity in our communities."

The Foundation is inviting the 1890 Universities community and varipartners to celebrate this new chapter as it works collectively towards championing a legacy of innovative urban forestry and critical climate resilience initiatives.

Raven Robinson

1890 Universities Foundation

rrobinson@1890foundation.org

