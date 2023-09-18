San Diego Based Private Equity Firm Verde Equity Partners Acquires Juniper Landscape Co

Juniper Landscapepoised for rapid growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Verde Equity Partners, a San Diego-based buyout private equity firm, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Juniper Landscape, a respected name in commercial landscape and property maintenance in Southern California.

Verde Equity Partners executes a vertical roll-up strategy focused on commercial landscaping companies. This approach involves consolidating owner-operated businesses with strong reputations, deep roots, and exceptional teams. The investment strategy respects the legacy of the founders while building a sustainable platform that supports employee growth and superior customer service.

This acquisition aligns with the recent appointment of Tom Heaviland as CEO and operating partner of the platform. With over 40 years of industry experience, Heaviland enhances the leadership team and brings a track record of successfully executing similar strategies in the region.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value at a fair price," stated Heaviland. "Our robust pipeline of potential acquisitions reflects the growing interest of sellers in achieving the right value for themselves, their teams, and their loyal customers. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities in California and the U.S. Southwest and remain dedicated to serving the landscaping needs of our customers throughout the region."

Verde Equity Partners will continue to actively pursue investment opportunities with the support of its investors while continuing its planned acquisitions of additional commercial landscaping companies located in and around the Southwest states.

For more information about Verde Equity Partners, please visit .

About Verde Equity Partners:

Verde Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in control buyouts of lower middle-market businesses and property services investments in the Western U.S. The firm's "operator-first approach" empowers operators with best practices, tools, and teams to advocate for investments they are passionate about and have expertise in. Verde is committed to professionalizing executive teams, improving governance, executing strategic initiatives, and focusing on resilient business investments capable of performing in recessionary and high inflation environments.

Media Contact:

Alan Baca | Head of Investor Relations | Verde Equity Partners | | +1.619.492.0101

End

Alan Baca

Verde Equity Partners

+1 619-492-0101

