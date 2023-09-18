Monday, 18 September 2023 07:12 GMT

Global Automotive Heads-Up Display Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period


Automotive Heads-Up Display Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The automotive heads-up display market is expected to reach $3.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.6%.” - The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Automotive Heads-Up Display Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2027 with a 24.6% CAGR.

Automotive heads-up display market grows with higher passenger vehicle production. North America leads in market share. Key players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Automotive Heads-Up Display Market Segments
. HUD Types: Windshield, Combiner Head-Up Displays
. Technology Options: Augmented Reality, Conventional HUDs
. Components: Display Combiner, Panel, Projector, Video Generator, Software, Others
. Vehicle Categories: Luxury, Sports, Mid-Segment, Economy Cars
. Sales Channels: OEMs, Aftermarket
. Geographical Divisions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive heads-up display (HUD) projects vital information on the windshield for drivers, providing data in a virtual image that seems distant, ensuring their foremains on the road.

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708

