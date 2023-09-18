Branching Minds Honored With 2023 Tech & Learning Award Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wins in Primary Education Category for Promoting Effective Teaching and Learning Practices in the New School Year The platform brings together all quantitative and qualitative data needed for teachers, specialists, and administrators to identify which students need support.” - Award JudgesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Branching Minds , a leading innovator in education technology, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigi2023 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in its“Back to School” edition. This award recognizes Branching Minds' outstanding contributions to the education sector, and its deep commitment to empowering educators and improving student outcomes.
Branching Minds is an online K-12 education platform that brings together all quantitative and qualitative data needed for teachers, specialists, and administrators to build a comprehensive multi-tiered system of support (MTSS).
For 42 years, Tech & Learning has recognized the most impressive products and services that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning. Awardees are selected by a tech-savvy panel of educators. In selecting Branching Minds as a winner in the Primary Education category, the judges wrote“Data tracking is not easy. The platform brings together all quantitative and qualitative data needed for teachers, specialists, and administrators to identify which students need support.”
Branching Minds' comprehensive platform equips educators with evidence-based tools and resources to identify and address students' individual learning needs. By bringing together actionable data, collaboration tools, and a library of research-based interventions, the platform empowers educators to create inclusive and effective learning environments, promoting the academic success of every student.
“We are immensely honored to receive the 2023 Tech & Learning“Back to School” Award of Excellence” stated Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds.“This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting educators and enhancing student outcomes. In these rapidly changing times, it is crucial to empower educators with the tools they need to help all students succeed.”
“With ESSER funding coming to an end, and emerging tech like AI exploding into the market with little guidance as to how best to integrate this new technology into the classroom, it's more important than ever to curate the many education products on the market to ensure your investments support innovative teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser.“Our judges chose the following nominated products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuinstruction. Congratulations to all of our winners.”
More information about the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, including the full list of recipients of the 2023 Back to School Awards, please visit
Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 33 states, to personalize learning and improve education for more than 1.5 million students.
