Global Neem Extract Market Thriving With Explosive 12.8% Cagr - Expected To Reach $2.66 Billion In 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

neem extracts market is on a trajectory of substantial expansion, with a projected increase from $2.36 billion in 2022 to $2.66 billion in 2023, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth is expected to continue, reaching $4.29 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Key Players:

Major players contributing to this growth include East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Bros India Group, Gramin India Agri BusiNest, Agro Extracts Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Trifolio-M-Gmbh, GreeNeem Agri Pvt. Ltd., Neem India Products Pvt. Ltd., Phyto Life sciences Pvt. Ltd., Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., and Ichimaru Pharcos Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Invest:

About Neem Extracts:

Neem extract is derived from the neem tree, a medicinal plant known for its versatile uses in treating variailments. It encompasses leaves, blossoms, seeds, fruit, roots, and bark, offering remedies for skin issues, digestive ailments, liver problems, infections, and more.

Market Insights:

Key neem extract types include leaf extract, fruit and seed extract, and bark extract. Neem leaf extract, prevalent in tropical climates, is available in dry and liquid formulations. It finds applications in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, agriculture, and more.

Trends in Product Innovation:

Product innovation is gaining momentum in the neem extract market, with companies unveiling new offerings to maintain their market positions. For instance, Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd. launched Nisarga Neem Capsules in May 2021, a clinically validated preventative treatment for COVID-19. These capsules harness neem's anti-inflammatory properties to enhance immunity and overall health.

Recent Acquisition:

In January 2022, Indorama India Private Ltd. acquired Indo Gulf Fertilizers from Grasim Industries Limited. This strategic move enhances both companies' ability to provide a comprehensive range of products to farmers, including neem extracts derived from the Azadirachta Indica tree.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, Asia-Pacific led the neem extract market, with Western Europe poised for the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Country-Specific Data:

The report delves into specific countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Growing Demand for Organic Products:

The neem extract market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for organic products. Neem extract, with its antibacterial and antifungal properties, is utilized in varisectors, including agriculture, personal care, medicines, and animal feed. For instance, organic product sales in the United States reached $11.2 billion in 2021, showcasing a 13% increase from 2019, driven by consumer preference for natural and organic products.

Market Definition:

The neem extract market encompasses sales of nanoparticle, azadirachta indica, azadirachtin, achene, neem oil, and nematode. Values in this market represent goods' factory gate values and related services, excluding resales along the supply chain.

