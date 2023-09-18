Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The " Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $10.57 billion by 2027 with a 7.6% CAGR.

Diabetic retinopathy market growth results from diabetes prevalence. North America leads in market share. Key players: Pfizer, F-Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Ellex Medical Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segments

. Type Categories: Proliferative, Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

. Treatment Options: Anti-VEGF Drugs, Steroid Injection, Laser Treatment, Vitreoretinal Surgery

. End-User Sectors: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

. Geographical Divisions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Diabetic retinopathy harms vision and can cause blindness in diabetics by affecting retina blood vessels and light-sensitive tissue. It often leads to diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular glaucoma.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Diabetic Retinopathy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

