Global Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market Size To Reach Usd 508.11 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

Polymers are being widely used as an alternative to metal parts in the interior and exterior of automobiles. Flame-retardant polymers, such as adhesives and fabrics, are used in automobiles to reduce spread of fires. In addition, engineered thermoplastics are made to control electrical currents and high temperatures generated by EVs. Polymers also reduce battery weight and safeguard battery by lowering short circuit risk. Moreover, changing customer preference toward battery-powered engines from traditional fuel engines opens up ample opportunities for polymers, while EVs require a different cooling system than internal combustion engines. Certain vehicle grilles and front fascias may become obsolete, which increases demand for advanced polymer-based front-end vehicle designs. Furthermore, rising demand for polymers in varivehicle components is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Price of polymers is volatile and has gradually increased in recent years. Rising energy costs and supply shortages are the main factors for increasing price of polymers. Additionally, rising demand for polymers in variend-use segments, especially from the packaging industry, creates a supply shortage, which is one of the main factors for high polymer price. Rising price of polymers makes EVs expensive as most of EV interior and exterior components are made from polymers. This could be a restraining factor and is expected to inhibit market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic growth and limited sales of automotive across the globe. Sale of EVs reduced in 2020 but the market gained momentum in 2021 and 2022. The global electric vehicle market is attracting attention due to growth of e-commerce and online sales after pandemic owing to rising use of EVs for delivery purposes. In addition, sales of electric passenger vehicles also increased significantly, which created a high potential for the market. High demand for EVs has increased demand for vehicles polymers.

Rising concerns about emissions from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles and their negative impact on environment are causing a shift in preference toward sustainable alternatives. Governments across the globe are investing in EV charging infrastructure to encourage and provide opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to increase EV production. In addition, there is a rising trend for technological advancement in EV components, which increases demand for EV polymers. Recent trend of using Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in EV charging stations to improve charging efficiency, using polymers in car brackets enclose and sensor shields for technological improvement, is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to lead in terms of revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for EVs in countries across the region. There is a high demand for EVs in China followed by Japan, South Korea, and India. China is one of the largest markets for EV polymers due to high production of EVs in the country. In addition, increasing government support for promotion of EVs and expanding charging infrastructure are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research