Siba Wirtschaftskanzlei Again With Lecture And Advisory Services At The Start-Up Fair Degut In Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei will be available to answer questions on all aspects of setting up a business in the advisory area of Germany's largest start-up fair. In addition, there will be the successful lecture "Founding a GmbH or UG".

The deGut is the largest trade fair on the topics of start-ups, self-employment and business management. It will take place on 13 and 14 October 2023 at the ARENA Berlin in Treptow.

SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei GmbH will once again be present in the advisor area of deGut 2023 to answer questions about starting a business. This is an excellent opportunity for interested parties to obtain practical and comprehensive information. The firm's main fois on the legal forms of UG and GmbH. In addition, SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei offers shelf companies for a particularly fast start-up within a few days.

In addition, SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei will host the well-known and popular lecture "Founding a GmbH or UG" on Saturday, 14 October 2023, 2:30 to 3 pm. The legal form is an important topic when founding a company. In the lecture, Günter Koch from SiBa Wirtschaftkanzlei will explain not only the legal basics of the legal forms GmbH and UG, but also practical questions that arise when founding a company.

SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei offers clients from Germany, Europe and all over the world everything they need to start a business quickly and easily in Germany and Austria. In addition to comprehensive advice and all services for the formation of corporations in the legal forms UG, GmbH and AG, the law firm also offers shelf companies, trust companies and advises on holding companies.

In addition to services for setting up a company, such as registration in the commercial register, opening a bank account, tax registration and business registration, SiBa Wirtschaftskanzlei also offers its clients a business address with telephone number and the referral of legal and tax advisors.

