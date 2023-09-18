Blue Cross® Blue Shield® Of Michigan Recognizes Arrow Strategies With Supplier Champion Award

"We have had the pleasure of supporting Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for the past twenty-one years" said Tom Picot, Arrow Strategies president. "Understanding the goals of our clients...their objectives and their culture, all of these things helpselect the right candidates to help augment their skilled internal staff."

Arrow Strategies is a national full-service staffing firm specializing in Information Technology, Engineering, Healthcare, and Professional by providing contract staffing, permanent placement and staffing solutions. Arrow Strategies is an

MBE and Veteran certified company with employees throughout the United States.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network are nonprofit corporations and independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.