Author A.L. Kinshella Unveils America's Founding Beliefs In“The God Of Our Fathers”

Exploring the unwavering faith that shaped America as a nation.
PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Historical writer, historic preservationist, and Bible researcher A.L. Kinshella delves deep into the heart of America's founding and presents an insightful and compelling exploration of the beliefs that forged the nation we know today in an insightful book,“The God of Our Fathers .” Kinshella sheds light on the unwavering faith that united the Founding Fathers and Mothers, painting a vivid picture of the unbreakable bond between faith and freedom.
“Does it really matter what the Founding Fathers believed?” and“Would the discovery of their true beliefs alter the way we think of America?” are the questions at the heart of Kinshella's profound work. In an era marked by extraordinary change and revolution, the Founders recognized that their success hinged on a shared conviction that God would guide them to victory. They risked treason for freedom and believed that America's destiny was firmly in the hands of a higher power.
“The God of Our Fathers” uncovers the pivotal role faith played in the lives of America's iconic figures. From John Hancock's genercontributions to local churches to the significance and impact of James Madison, among many other forefathers, the book reveals how their deep-seated faith influenced the birth of a nation.
Reviews of the book have poured in, with readers praising its compelling narrative and desire for more. Naomi Ballve from Springfield, VA, exclaimed, "I loved it, I just wish it were longer." Meanwhile, S. Catlin from Tacoma, WA, shared, "I love this book!" and D. Kinshella from Alexandria, VA, declared, "This book makes me love history!"
In“The God of Our Fathers,” Kinshella takes readers on a meaningful journey through the beliefs that shaped America, making it a must-read for history enthusiasts and anyone curiabout the enduring connection between faith and freedom. A remarkable classic in the realm of American history literature,“The God of Our Fathers” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
